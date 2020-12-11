Cubs less certain about a Kris Bryant trade?

The Chicago Cubs may be less certain about trading Kris Bryant this offseason.

Bryant made $18.6 million last season and should earn more next year, which is his last year under team control. The Cubs have been open to trade talks involving Bryant and even had some interest from an NL East squad. But maybe they will keep him, at least to start the season.

NBC Sports Chicago’s Gordon Wittenmyer communicated with new Cubs president Jed Hoyer, who said he “absolutely” could see a scenario in which Bryant remains with the team.

“I don’t think it should be treated as a fait accompli that [a trade is] going to happen,” Hoyer said via Wittenmyer.

It sounds an awful lot like there isn’t a strong market for Bryant and that the Cubs may plan to keep him to start the season. That way the Cubs can hope for Bryant to build up trade value with a hot start that either brings the Cubs into contention, or leads to a trade with a nice return.

Bryant hit just .206 in 34 games in 2020. He was the 2016 NL MVP.

