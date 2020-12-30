Cubs not close to re-signing Jon Lester?

The Chicago Cubs do not seem to be close to a reunion with Jon Lester.

FanSided insider Robert Murray reported on Tuesday that Lester made it clear to the Cubs’ brass that he wanted to return to the team. However, Murray says there has been little progress toward a reunion.

Jon Lester made it clear to Tom Ricketts, Jed Hoyer and Theo Epstein at the beginning of the offseason that he wants to return to Chicago to win his 200th game for the Cubs. So far, there has been little indication of progress toward a reunion. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) December 29, 2020

Lester was on a 6-year, $155 million deal with the Cubs. The declined his $25 million option for next season and instead chose to pay him a $10 million buyout. However, they could still bring him back on a cheaper deal.

A report in November said the Giants had interest in Lester. The 36-year-old southpaw went 3-3 with a 5.16 ERA in 61 innings last season.

The Cubs just dumped Yu Darvish to the San Diego Padres, calling into question their motivations entering 2021.