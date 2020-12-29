Details on Yu Darvish trade to Padres emerge

The San Diego Padres continue to beef up their squad as they enter a 2021 season coming off last season’s strong year.

On Sunday night, the Padres acquired 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell from the Rays. On Monday, the team was working on a large deal to bring in Yu Darvish from the Chicago Cubs.

Here are the players who reportedly are involved in the trade.

Cubs-Padres deal will be Yu Darvish and Victor Caratini to SD for Zach Davies, SS Reginald Preciado, OF Owen Caissie, OF Ismael Mena and SS Yeison Santana, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 29, 2020

The Padres traded some catchers to the Rays in the Snell deal and would be getting Darvish’s catcher, Victor Caratini, as part of their trade with the Cubs. But they would be sending five prospects to Chicago in order to land the pitcher.

Darvish disappointed in his first two seasons with the Cubs, but he was excellent in the shortened season last year and finished second in NL Cy Young Award voting to Trevor Bauer. Darvish is 34 and has three years remaining on his contract for $59 million.