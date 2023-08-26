 Skip to main content
Video: Curacao Little Leaguer obliterates TV camera with foul ball

August 26, 2023
by Grey Papke
Little League World Series camera shatter

Saturday’s Little League World Series action between Curacao and Chinese Taipei wound up creating a notable casualty in the form of a TV camera lens right behind home plate.

Batting in the bottom of the fourth inning, Curacao’s Nasir El-Ossais fought off an inside pitch and fouled it back. The foul ball managed to find ESPN’s camera and hit it head-on in one of the better camera smashes you’re likely to see.

Obviously, the risk of this always exists with a camera that close to the plate, but the trajectory had to be perfect to destroy it like that. That’s especially true seeing as how none of these players are more than 12 years old.

Curacao wound up winning the game 2-0, putting them in the Little League World Series championship for the second year in a row.

Little League World Series
