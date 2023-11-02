Current AL manager also in running for Mets job?

The New York Mets could be pulling a November surprise.

Andy Martino of SportsNet New York reported on Thursday that current Oakland Athletics manager Mark Kotsay has also been in the mix for the Mets’ open manager position. Martino notes that it is unclear if Kotsay will be having an in-person interview from the Mets but adds that the process is “getting there.”

Kotsay, the manager of the A’s since the 2022 season, would certainly be an unexpected hire. He has gone a miserable 110-214 (.340) in his two seasons in Oakland with back-to-back last-place finishes. But that has more so been a product of the Athletics’ bare-bones roster than Kotsay’s managing ability. Kotsay, an MLB player for 17 seasons, had over a half-decade of experience in coaching before becoming Oakland’s manager and still has room to grow at 47 years old.

Granted, there appears to be another currently-employed manager whom the Mets are prioritizing, and a more local option is in the race as well. But if the Mets want to go with youth and experience navigating through turmoil, Kotsay can make a convincing argument for himself.