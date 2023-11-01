Mets interview Yankees coach for manager job

The New York Mets and New York Yankees are not known for getting along, but the Mets are looking into hiring a Yankees coach as their next manager.

The Mets interviewed Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza for their job opening, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. It marks Mendoza’s second interview of the offseason, as he has also spoken to the Cleveland Guardians about their managerial position.

Mendoza has been on a few shortlists for managerial jobs over the last few years. Aaron Boone’s top deputy also unsuccessfully interviewed for the Boston Red Sox job prior to the 2021 season, with the team ultimately re-hiring Alex Cora instead.

Mendoza has served as the Yankees’ bench coach since 2019. He does not appear to be the Mets’ No. 1 candidate, but he may be a sound backup plan in case their top target does not materialize.