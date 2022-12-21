Dansby Swanson bids farewell to Braves with social media message

Dansby Swanson bid farewell to Atlanta Braves fans via social media this week, days after signing with the Chicago Cubs.

Swanson signed a 7-year, $177 million contract with the Cubs over the weekend. The deal ends Swanson’s tenure with the Braves, which spanned seven seasons from 2016-2022. The Braves won the World Series in 2021 with Swanson playing a huge role on the team.

“Thank you Atlanta. After being traded to the Braves, it was the first step of an amazing journey that God had in store for me. The last 6+ years have been truly remarkable. We went from a rebuild to 5 straight division titles, including a World Series championship. In the past 6 years, y’all have seen me grow from a young kid out of college, to a now married man. I am extremely grateful for the support and love that y’all have shown me each of the past 6 years. I will always cherish the memories and relationships that were created with teammates, staff members, and the rest of Braves Country. It is hard to even put into words how appreciative I am for the city of Atlanta, and what it means to my wife and I, as well as my family. Thank you Braves Country,” Swanson wrote on Instagram.

Swanson, who turns 28 in February, hit .277 with 25 home runs for Atlanta last season. He also won a Gold Glove and was named to his first All-Star team. The former No. 1 pick is a career .255 hitter with a .738 OPS.