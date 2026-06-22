1 dark horse team has emerged for Tarik Skubal

One prominent MLB team may be crashing the party for Tarik Skubal .

Rival executives have predicted that the Atlanta Braves will be the one sleeper team for the Detroit Tigers ace Skubal, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported on Sunday. Nightengale notes that the cost for the Braves could be two of their top-10 prospects, including one who is in the top 100 overall.

Skubal, the back-to-back reigning AL Cy Young winner, is expected to be traded away ahead of the Aug. 3 deadline. With Detroit sitting at a rancid 33-44 on the year and Skubal set to become a free agent after the season, the Tigers’ hand has essentially been forced.

Meanwhile, Skubal recently returned to the mound after undergoing a procedure in early May to address loose bodies in his left throwing elbow. He is now working his way back into form with plenty of time still left to contribute to a World Series hopeful this season.

Up to this point of the trade sweepstakes for Skubal, 29, four main teams have been mentioned in closest connection with him. But now it sounds like the MLB-best 48-28 Braves just might be a fifth horse in the race.

Atlanta just lost former MLB strikeouts leader Spencer Strider for the foreseeable future due to right elbow inflammation which now has him on the 60-day injured list. But if they can meet Detroit’s sizable asking price (even beyond just the prospects), the Braves just might be able to acquire Skubal as a more-than-capable fill-in.