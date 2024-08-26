Daughter of former All-Star pitcher is missing

Brenna Swindell, the daughter of former MLB pitcher Greg Swindell, is missing, and police are seeking help in locating her.

Greg Swindell shared a post on his X account Monday that contained a copy of a missing persons’ report issued by the city of Austin, Texas. The report included a description of the 29-year-old woman and says Brenna was last seen on Thursday night with her ex-boyfriend at a bar in Spicewood, Texas. Austin Police said in their report that they were concerned for Swindell’s safety and welfare.

Brenna’s mother shared an update to her Facebook page saying that a GPS signal tracked her daughter’s car to Colorado. Greg Swindell added Monday that a license plate reader picked up their car in Idaho. The cell phones for both Brenna and the ex-boyfriend have been off since Friday. No family, friends or Brenna’s children have heard from her.

An initial statement from the Swindell family requesting help locating their daughter said the ex-boyfriend had a “warrant” and “is violent.”

The former MLB pitcher Swindell is now 59. He pitched in MLB for six different teams from 1986-2002. He was an All-Star with Cleveland in 1989 and won the World Series with Arizona in 2001.