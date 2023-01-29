 Skip to main content
Funny stat about Daulton Varsho goes viral

January 28, 2023
by Larry Brown
Daulton Varsho

A funny stat about Daulton Varsho has gone viral, though it might not be one he’d like to be reminded of.

Varsho was traded from Arizona to Toronto in December for Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Gabriel Moreno.

A month later, Varsho drew some attention online after someone put together something pretty funny.

Varsho, who is 26, was born on July 2, 1996. The humorous note is that Varsho was born almost exactly nine months after his father Gary played his final MLB game.

Gary was a pinch hitter/outfielder, whose last game was on October 1, 1995.

The note about Varsho’s birthdate led to a few funny jokes.

Gary Varsho played eight seasons in MLB from 1988-1995 before calling it a career. Daulton Varsho made his MLB debut in 2020. He batted .235 with 27 home runs last season for Arizona.

