Funny stat about Daulton Varsho goes viral

A funny stat about Daulton Varsho has gone viral, though it might not be one he’d like to be reminded of.

Varsho was traded from Arizona to Toronto in December for Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Gabriel Moreno.

A month later, Varsho drew some attention online after someone put together something pretty funny.

Varsho, who is 26, was born on July 2, 1996. The humorous note is that Varsho was born almost exactly nine months after his father Gary played his final MLB game.

Gary was a pinch hitter/outfielder, whose last game was on October 1, 1995.

So I guess it's pretty obvious how Gary Varsho celebrated the day after end of his #baseball career. pic.twitter.com/RWfoKDM4cS — Two Strike Noise (@TwoStrikeNoise) January 27, 2023

The note about Varsho’s birthdate led to a few funny jokes.

“Gary went 0-1 that afternoon but he didn’t have any trouble connecting that night!” — Blake (@AtlJBF) January 27, 2023

He might’ve been on the Phillies but he retired a Padre — Neil Mills (@NeilBMills) January 27, 2023

Gary Varsho played eight seasons in MLB from 1988-1995 before calling it a career. Daulton Varsho made his MLB debut in 2020. He batted .235 with 27 home runs last season for Arizona.