Report: Dave Dombrowski could be candidate for Angels GM job

The Los Angeles Angels are likely to make major changes to their front office after the season. That means a big name could come in to take over baseball operations.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Angels general manager position is highly likely to open up at the end of the season. Current GM Billy Eppler has failed to being the Angels back into contention. The team has not finished above .500 in any of his five seasons at the helm despite boasting Mike Trout in the middle of the lineup.

Sherman says former Red Sox president Dave Dombrowski’s name has come up “voluminously” in relation to the potential Angels opening. Dombrowski is a win-now executive who is unafraid to trade prospects for proven talent. That philosophy aligns with that of owner Arte Moreno. Dombrowski’s friend Tony La Russa is a senior advisor with the club as well.

Dombrowski has not had a job within Major League Baseball since he was abruptly fired by the Red Sox last September. He has most recently been working with a group aiming to bring an MLB team to Nashville. However, he made clear to Sherman that he is not retired and would like to work within baseball again.

Dombrowski has a reputation for spending big and trying to win now at all costs. That could be very appealing to a team trying not to waste Trout’s prime.