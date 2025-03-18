2-time All-Star pitcher signs with Rangers ahead of season

The Texas Rangers are bringing in more pitching depth with roughly a week to go before they start the season.

Texas announced on Tuesday that they have signed veteran left-hander Patrick Corbin to a one-year deal. Jon Heyman of the New York Post adds that Corbin’s deal is for a little over $1 million guaranteed with another few million in incentives as well.

Corbin is 35 years old now and about to enter his 13th MLB season. He began his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2012-18 and was a two-time All-Star there. Corbin then spent the next six seasons with the Washington Nationals, including as a starring member of their rotation when they won the World Series in 2019.

Apr 17, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin (46) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

That said, the last several years have been pretty ugly for Corbin. He has piled up an absurd 63 losses over the past four seasons combined (twice leading Major League Baseball in that category) and went 6-13 with a 5.62 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP for Washington last season. Corbin has a tendency to allow hard contact and home-run balls, also leading MLB in 2024 with 208 hits surrendered and 109 total earned runs.

But the Rangers need the bodies in their rotation right now, especially after placing fellow starter Jon Gray on the 60-day injured list due to a broken wrist. Texas also has multiple pitchers still working their way back from recent Tommy John surgeries (namely, Jacob deGrom and Tyler Mahle), so they will take the help where they can get it.

At worst, Corbin should be good for around 175 innings pitched to go along with an OK strikeout rate. The Rangers have added some other fringe pitchers this offseason as well as they look to improve on their disappointing 78-win season in 2024.