Dave Roberts makes cryptic comment in postgame press conference

Dave Roberts made a cryptic comment in his postgame press conference after his Los Angeles Dodgers were eliminated from the postseason on Saturday night.

The Dodgers’ season came to an end with a 4-2 loss in Game 6 of the NLCS in Atlanta. The Dodgers had the second-best record in MLB during the regular season. They finished behind the Giants, who won the NL West, but beat them in the NLDS.

Roberts reflected upon the Dodgers’ season in his postgame press conference. He told the media that his message to his team was that they accomplished a lot and should be proud of the season they had.

Roberts also cryptically discussed some adversity the team went through and handled quietly.

“I think my message to our guys, it was basically … it was a tremendous season, it was a heck of a year. Going through a lot of different things that we went through that no one talked about. No one needed to talk about. And didn’t let it affect our performance. That’s something that I was proud of,” Roberts said.

TBS’ Pedro Martinez made note of the comment afterwards and wondered what it was about.

Roberts kept it to himself, but we may have an idea. It doesn’t take much to think that he might have been talking about the Trevor Bauer situation. The Dodgers lost one of their top pitchers for half the season due to a serious legal matter. The team’s players kept silent and did not comment on the situation. They also didn’t let the matter affect their play.

Even to this day, Roberts tried to avoid the subject.

Maybe that’s what Roberts was talking about, maybe it wasn’t, but it sure seems to fit.