Dave Roberts lost bet with Bruce Bochy over NL West

Dave Roberts’ Los Angeles Dodgers not only had to go through the Wild Card to get to the NLDS, but losing the NL West also cost Roberts a bet.

Roberts revealed on Wednesday that he and former San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy bet dinner and a bottle of wine early in the second half of the season on the outcome of the NL West. Roberts took his Dodgers to win the division, while Bochy took the Giants.

Both teams remained hot in the second half and finished a game apart. The Giants won the division with 107-55 wins, while the Dodgers finished second at 106-56.

The Dodgers’ 106 wins were the second-most in MLB. Even though they had to go through the Wild Card Game, they beat the Cardinals on Wednesday to advance to the NLDS, where they will face the Giants.

Roberts teased Bochy over the bet, saying that the former manager will surely pick an expensive bottle of wine.

#Dodgers Dave Roberts said he lost a bet of dinner and bottle of Bordeaux to Bruce Bochy win SF finished ahead of LA in division. “His choice .. so it’s not going to be cheap.” — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) October 6, 2021

Roberts noted that they might bet again on the outcome of the NLDS.

Not only did Roberts and Bochy manage against each other prior to Gabe Kapler getting the Giants job, but Roberts played for Bochy for four straight seasons (two in San Diego and two more in San Francisco).

Bochy should be willing to do a double-or-nothing on the NLDS between the teams. He’s been at the heart of the rivalry for quite some time.