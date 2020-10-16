Dave Roberts explains decision to stick with Clayton Kershaw

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost Game 4 of the NLCS 10-2 to the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Thursday night, and manager Dave Roberts was left answering questions.

The game was tied 1-1 threw five innings but turned in the bottom of the sixth. Clayton Kershaw allowed a solo home run in the fourth but was pitching well otherwise. Then in the sixth, he allowed an infield single followed by a sharp run-scoring double to Freddie Freeman.

Some thought it was time to pull Kershaw, but Roberts left in the starter. Kershaw allowed an RBI double to Marcell Ozuna (who previously hit the home run) and then was lifted down 3-1.

Brusdar Graterol, who hadn’t allowed an inherited runner to score all season, imploded and allowed three straight hits. The Braves broke the game open with six runs to go up 7-1.

So why did Roberts stick with Kershaw? He felt the southpaw was pitching well and there was no reason to take him out.

"I'm not going to take Clayton out after a weak ground ball and another ground ball." — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) October 16, 2020

Many fans had an inkling that something bad was about to happen, and that’s because that his how things have often gone during Clayton Kershaw starts in the NLCS. And things did fall apart. That led fans to have more issues with Roberts’ handling of his pitchers.

The Dodgers are now down 3-1 in the NLCS and looking at possibly their eighth straight disappointing playoff exit.