 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, October 15, 2020

Dave Roberts explains decision to stick with Clayton Kershaw

October 15, 2020
by Larry Brown

Clayton Kershaw

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost Game 4 of the NLCS 10-2 to the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Thursday night, and manager Dave Roberts was left answering questions.

The game was tied 1-1 threw five innings but turned in the bottom of the sixth. Clayton Kershaw allowed a solo home run in the fourth but was pitching well otherwise. Then in the sixth, he allowed an infield single followed by a sharp run-scoring double to Freddie Freeman.

Some thought it was time to pull Kershaw, but Roberts left in the starter. Kershaw allowed an RBI double to Marcell Ozuna (who previously hit the home run) and then was lifted down 3-1.

Brusdar Graterol, who hadn’t allowed an inherited runner to score all season, imploded and allowed three straight hits. The Braves broke the game open with six runs to go up 7-1.

So why did Roberts stick with Kershaw? He felt the southpaw was pitching well and there was no reason to take him out.

Many fans had an inkling that something bad was about to happen, and that’s because that his how things have often gone during Clayton Kershaw starts in the NLCS. And things did fall apart. That led fans to have more issues with Roberts’ handling of his pitchers.

The Dodgers are now down 3-1 in the NLCS and looking at possibly their eighth straight disappointing playoff exit.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus