Dave Roberts was heated after umpire missed call to end game

August 19, 2023
by Larry Brown
Dave Roberts upset

Dave Roberts was heated after he felt umpire Derek Thomas missed a call that would have ended the Los Angeles Dodgers’ game against the Miami Marlins on Saturday night.

The Dodgers were leading the Marlins 3-1 in the top of the 9th. Miami had the bases loaded with two outs and pinch hitter Jesus Sanchez batting against Brusdar Graterol. Sanchez checked his swing on a 2-2 pitch, and the Dodgers thought he went around.

Roberts was ticked off and could be seen telling Thomas that the umpire missed the call.

Luckily for the Dodgers, Enrique Hernandez made a nice play on the next pitch and was able to throw out Sanchez at first for the final out.

The Dodgers swept the doubleheader with the Marlins, winning both games 3-1. But the second game should have ended a pitch earlier.

Dave Roberts
