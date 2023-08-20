Dave Roberts was heated after umpire missed call to end game

Dave Roberts was heated after he felt umpire Derek Thomas missed a call that would have ended the Los Angeles Dodgers’ game against the Miami Marlins on Saturday night.

The Dodgers were leading the Marlins 3-1 in the top of the 9th. Miami had the bases loaded with two outs and pinch hitter Jesus Sanchez batting against Brusdar Graterol. Sanchez checked his swing on a 2-2 pitch, and the Dodgers thought he went around.

Roberts was ticked off and could be seen telling Thomas that the umpire missed the call.

After Brusdar Graterol (and Dave Roberts) thought they had a strikeout, Enrique Hernandez saves the day by making a great play to end it. pic.twitter.com/SgUcISOMgl — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) August 20, 2023

Luckily for the Dodgers, Enrique Hernandez made a nice play on the next pitch and was able to throw out Sanchez at first for the final out.

The Dodgers swept the doubleheader with the Marlins, winning both games 3-1. But the second game should have ended a pitch earlier.