Dave Roberts plans to warn Dodgers about bench-clearing incidents

July 29, 2020
by Grey Papke

Tuesday’s bench-clearing incident between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers may have been entertaining for fans, but Major League Baseball will be particularly unhappy.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that he had spoken to MLB officials about Tuesday’s incident and they were “not pleased” due to the lack of social distancing. Roberts added that he plans to address his team prior to Wednesday’s game about the necessity of staying on the bench.

Things heated up after Joe Kelly taunted Carlos Correa following a strikeout, and both benches cleared. No punches were thrown. Due to social distancing restrictions, however, any sort of brawling or on-field altercation is strictly prohibited in 2020 and punishable by the league. That’s one thing the league office will be looking at when handing out any potential discipline.

