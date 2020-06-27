David Ortiz’s son D’Angelo is already hitting huge home runs at age 15

There appears to be another big-time slugger in the Ortiz family.

David Ortiz’s son D’Angelo is already hitting some towering home runs in batting practice, but perhaps most impressive is the fact that he’s doing it at just 15 years old.

Dangelo Ortiz is ripping moonshots like his father @davidortiz pic.twitter.com/CdmnclFkTr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 27, 2020

The younger Ortiz was profiled by Stan Grossfeld of the Boston Globe back in February. The high school sophomore was already 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds, and worked out regularly at IMG Academy in Florida. D’Angelo Ortiz is aiming to be drafted in 2022, and made no secret of the fact that his goal is to eclipse his father.

“Better than my dad,” Ortiz said. “Once I get to the point where people stop calling me David Ortiz’s son, then that’s when I’m good enough.”

Based on that swing, he looks like he has the chance to be good enough. Plus, he literally grew up around the Red Sox, so he knows the life and expectations of a major leaguer. There’s certainly a path for him, especially when you consider some of the success that sons of MLB stars have been having in recent years.