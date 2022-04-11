David Ortiz has funny quote about relationship with Alex Rodriguez

David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez were rivals in their playing days, but they’ve formed a pretty amusing relationship now that they are both retired.

Ortiz and Rodriguez work together as studio analysts for FOX Sports, and Rodriguez has additional duties on ESPN. Ortiz was brought on as a guest for Rodriguez’s first “Kay-Rod” Sunday night telecast, and dropped a pretty funny quote about how the two get along.

Big Papi on his relationship with A-Rod 😂 "Now I hate him more than when I was away from him because now I gotta put up with him every day." pic.twitter.com/Y8sONVkxF9 — ESPN (@espn) April 10, 2022

“Now I hate him more than when I was away from him because now I’ve got to put up with him every day,” Ortiz said. “I got to deal with all that every day now. Think about that.”

The friendship between Rodriguez and Ortiz is real, and dates back to their playing days. Ortiz even stuck up for Rodriguez when it would have been unpopular to do so. All this is in jest, of course, but it’s pretty funny to see A-Rod get nagged like this.

Photo: Jul 11, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox former player David Ortiz is interviewed before the 2017 MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports