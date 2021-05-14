David Price reveals why he auctioned off his World Series ring

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price opted out of the 2020 MLB season, but he still received a World Series ring when his teammates claimed a championship. Though that is the goal for many players, Price elected not to keep his.

Price chose to auction off his ring, with the money raised going toward The Players Alliance, an organization created by Black baseball players to promote change and equality within the sport. Price explained his decision on Friday, saying that since he didn’t pitch all season, he didn’t feel he deserved one.

David Price said he auctioned off his World Series ring because he didn't believe he deserved one. When the #Dodgers said he was getting one, he wanted to raise money for a greater cause. — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) May 14, 2021

Price does already have a ring, having won a championship in 2018 with the Boston Red Sox. The left-hander was a vital part of that team, posting a 1.98 ERA in three World Series appearances.

The 35-year-old has made clear that he has no regrets about his decision not to pitch. He’ll have a chance to win another ring this year now that he’s back in action for the contending Dodgers.