David Price reflects on decision to opt out of 2020 season

David Price was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers before the 2020 season. When the coronavirus pandemic became a major issue, he then had to make the difficult decision to opt out of his first season with his new team, only to watch them go on to win the World Series without him.

Price talked about how difficult the decision was on Saturday as the Dodgers convened for spring training.

“That was the toughest decision I’ve ever had to make,” Price said, via Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times. “When Opening Day rolled around, it was even tougher. Then the playoffs rolled around, and that took it a step further.”

Price said he was in constant contact with his teammates even though he wasn’t playing. He considered opting back in, but chose not to over concerns about suffering an injury. It wasn’t until the Dodgers actually won the World Series that Price felt fully comfortable with that choice.

“If it was any other outcome, I would have probably had a whole lot of regret and felt really bad about my decision,” Price said. “When Julio [Urias] threw that strike three, it kind of lifted a weight off my chest. Knowing that the guys went out there and won a World Series, it made me feel really good.”

After some questions about it during the offseason, Price made clear that he will play in 2021, and feels comfortable with the health and safety protocols in place. The 35-year-old last pitched in the majors in 2019, when he went 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA for the Boston Red Sox.