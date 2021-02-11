 Skip to main content
David Price, Mike Trout have funny Twitter exchange over ‘juiced’ ball

February 10, 2021
by Larry Brown

Mike Trout

David Price and Mike Trout had a funny Twitter exchange on Tuesday over MLB’s “juiced” ball.

A report this week said that MLB would be slightly deadening the ball for the upcoming season. Price noted that MLB deadening the ball confirms the ball has been juiced. He is pleased the league is attempting to go back to the “regular” ball.

Trout saw Price’s tweet and replied with some eye-rolling emojis and laughing emojis. Price joked back that he thought Trout would be fine even with a slightly deadened ball.

Several notable pitchers complained in 2019 about there being a juiced ball. Unsurprisingly, MLB shot down the talk of the juiced ball.

This new report seems to vindicate everyone who said the ball was juiced.

