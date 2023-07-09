David Ross delivers great line to umpire after being ejected

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross delivered a great line to umpire Alex MacKay after being ejected early in his team’s 7-4 win over the New York Yankees on Sunday.

Ross was tossed after complaining about a call from MacKay in the first inning. Two Cubs batters had struck out in the top of the first as Yankees pitcher Domingo German received favorable calls. Then in the bottom of the inning, Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks did not receive such favorable calls. After a close 1-0 pitch was called a ball, Ross complained and got tossed. That prompted Ross to come out and let MacKay hear it.

“You’ve gotta be better. You got one godd–n game before you get a break and you’re that f–king bad already?” Ross said (profanity edited by LBS).

The Yankees’ TV announcers loved the zinger.

Sunday marked the final day of games before the All-Star break, which is what Ross was talking about in his line.

Whether or not the ejection helped fire up his team is up for debate, but the Cubs pulled out the win.