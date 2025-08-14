Davis Schneider makes crazy catch to rob Owen Caissie of his first hit

Owen Caissie had a welcome-to-the-big-leagues moment on Thursday, but it was not the kind he would have wanted.

Caissie was called up by the Chicago Cubs to make his MLB debut in his team’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Thursday. The Canadian slugger was batting fifth as his team’s designated hitter, and he looked like he would have his first career hit in his first at-bat. But Davis Schneider had other ideas.

Schneider made a crazy diving catch in the left-center gap to rob Caissie of what would have likely been an extra-base hit.

Davis Schneider lays out to make an INCREDIBLE catch to rob Owen Caissie of his first hit 😱 pic.twitter.com/OAIwzetXH3 — MLB (@MLB) August 14, 2025

That was full extension awesomeness by Schneider. He may not have taken the most direct route to the ball, but he sure made a great grab.

Imagine being Caissie and you sting a ball like that to the gap off future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer, only for the left fielder to make a diving catch to get you out. Everything is better in the majors — including the defense. Maybe Schneider used his lost-and-found glove to make the catch.