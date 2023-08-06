 Skip to main content
Blue Jays rookie using unusual baseball glove after call-up

August 6, 2023
by Grey Papke
Toronto Blue Jays logo

Aug 14, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; The Toronto Blue Jays logo during batting practice against the Cleveland Guardians at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays rookie Davis Schneider is having an incredibly memorable start to his MLB career, and he is doing it with a baseball glove that looks like something you’d find buried in a garage somewhere.

Per Hazel Mae of SportsNet, Schneider is using a baseball glove that he picked up from lost and found at the place he coaches in the offseason. Schneider, a second baseman, has actually been using it in games.

The glove has “VUK” scrawled across it, which has apparently prompted Schneider’s teammates to use that as a nickname for the 24-year-old infielder.

Whatever equipment Schneider is using, it is working. He hit a home run in his major league debut on Friday, reached base four times with three hits on Saturday, and hit another home run on Sunday. His beat-up glove has yet to fail him too, as he has cleanly fielded both chances he has had so far.

Schneider was a 28th-round draft pick in 2017 and spent six seasons in the minors before finally getting the call. It makes for a pretty cool story, and his lost-and-found glove only adds to that.

