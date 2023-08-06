Blue Jays rookie using unusual baseball glove after call-up

Toronto Blue Jays rookie Davis Schneider is having an incredibly memorable start to his MLB career, and he is doing it with a baseball glove that looks like something you’d find buried in a garage somewhere.

Per Hazel Mae of SportsNet, Schneider is using a baseball glove that he picked up from lost and found at the place he coaches in the offseason. Schneider, a second baseman, has actually been using it in games.

This is the glove Davis Schneider is using to play in his 3rd MLB game.

He found it in “lost and found” at the place Davis coaches in the off season.

Whit Merrifield brought it to my attention to let me know Davis nickname is “VUK” (no idea who that is but it’s on the glove) 😂 pic.twitter.com/SoxkxNDZQl — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) August 6, 2023

The glove has “VUK” scrawled across it, which has apparently prompted Schneider’s teammates to use that as a nickname for the 24-year-old infielder.

Whatever equipment Schneider is using, it is working. He hit a home run in his major league debut on Friday, reached base four times with three hits on Saturday, and hit another home run on Sunday. His beat-up glove has yet to fail him too, as he has cleanly fielded both chances he has had so far.

Schneider was a 28th-round draft pick in 2017 and spent six seasons in the minors before finally getting the call. It makes for a pretty cool story, and his lost-and-found glove only adds to that.