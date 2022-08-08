Fan favorite announces he is leaving Red Sox broadcasts

Boston Red Sox broadcasts are going to have a much different feel next season.

Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley announced on Monday that he is leaving the NESN broadcast booth at the conclusion of the 2022 season. He told Chad Finn of the Boston Globe that he is planning to return to his native California to spend more time with his family.

“I’ve been thinking about this for a long time. I really have. Not that it matters, but it’s kind of a round number, leaving,” Eckersley said. “I started in pro ball in ‘72, when I was a 17-year-old kid right out of high school. Fifty years ago. I’ve been with NESN for 20 years, even though it doesn’t feel like that because I didn’t do much my first four or five years. So it’s time.”

Eckersley has twin grandchildren who are 4 years old. He said visiting with them in the offseason “pushed me along” and made him realize it is time to retire from working as a full-time analyst.

The loss is a big one for the Red Sox. Eckersley has been with NESN for nearly two decades. He worked alongside the late Jerry Remy on many broadcasts and helped fill a major void for the network when Remy had health issues and eventually lost his battle with cancer.

Eckersley pitched for the Red Sox from 1978-1984 and again in his final MLB season in 1998. He also spent time with the Cleveland Indians, Chicago Cubs, Oakland A’s and St. Louis Cardinals. The right-hander is one of only two pitchers in MLB history to record a 20-win season and a 50-save season. Eckersley was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2004, which was the first year he was eligible.

In the booth, Eckersley became known most for his quirky personality and so-called “Eck-isms.” Fans have been entertained by his no-nonsense attitude about certain topics. The 67-year-old will be tough for NESN to replace.