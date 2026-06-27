Derek Hill robs Juan Soto with stunning Catch of the Year candidate

In a spectacular defensive gem Friday night at Citi Field, Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Derek Hill delivered one of the season’s most breathtaking plays, robbing New York Mets star Juan Soto of a potential two-run home run in the first inning of a 2-1 Phillies victory.

Hill, acquired from the Chicago White Sox on June 11, got an excellent jump on Soto’s 397-foot drive to right-center. Sprinting full speed, he timed his leap perfectly at the wall, extending high above the fence to snag the ball with his left hand.

🚨 DEREK HILL HIGHWAY ROBBERY 🚨 pic.twitter.com/0tQ2zeyn8A — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 26, 2026

The play left teammates and fans in awe, with Zack Wheeler cracking a rare smile on the mound and calling it the best catch he had seen in person.

“It’s the best one I’ve seen in person,” Wheeler said, via MLB.com. “That won the game right there.”

Brandon Marsh , converging from right field, celebrated wildly, while Bryce Harper , Trea Turner , and others reacted with disbelief from the infield.

Hill, who also scored the go-ahead run in the seventh on Turner’s RBI single, described the moment as pure instinct. Soto himself acknowledged the play’s brilliance. The grab proved pivotal as Wheeler pitched seven strong innings in the tight contest.

“It was an unbelievable catch,” Soto said. “When you see the replay, when you see how impressive it was — I mean, he didn’t even have any timing, he just went straight to the wall and jumped. That was incredible.”

The play capped an impressive week for Hill, who hit game-winning homers in consecutive nights prior, further solidifying his value to the surging Phillies.