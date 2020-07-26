Video: Derek Holland ejected from game for arguing from stands

Derek Holland has yet to make an appearance in a game as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates, but the pitcher already has an ejection under his belt.

Holland was ejected during the third inning of Pittsburgh’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. The left-hander was sitting in the stands, which is where starting pitchers who are not pitching that day will sit this year, when he took exception to a pitch that home plate umpire Jordan Baker ruled was a ball. Baker ejected Holland for chirping at him.

What ensued was one of the most bizarre scenes you will ever see on the baseball diamond, but one we may become familiar with this season. Pirates manager Derek Shelton came out of the dugout to argue the ejection, but both he and Baker needed to put on their masks so they could discuss the situation. Here’s the video:

Derek Holland just got tossed from a game…..while sitting in the bleachers. Impressive. pic.twitter.com/u6PUDJCe53 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 26, 2020

That certainly looked much, much different from the verbal brawls we are used to seeing between umpires and managers. Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t get more unusual, that happens.

Holland signed with the Pirates this offseason and was expected to make his first start with the team on Tuesday. That could change if he’s suspended by Major League Baseball, though a fine seems more likely.