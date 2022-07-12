Derek Jeter addresses the infamous gift basket rumor

Derek Jeter has once again addressed a long-standing rumor regarding his past hookups.

A 2011 rumor from the New York Post alleged that Jeter would present gift baskets to women with whom he had one-night stands. The thinking was that the nice gesture would allow the former New York Yankees shortstop to part on good terms with the women.

In 2014, Jeter addressed the story and denied the gift basket allegation. He addressed it again a year later and said the story was “dumb.”

In the upcoming docuseries “The Captain,” Jeter was asked about the rumor. He said he read the story.

“You know, you see it, and then it’s like, ‘How the f–k did people come up with this?’ You know, basically, that’s it. And who would believe this s–t? And you believed it!” Jeter says in the docuseries, according to US Weekly.

“People keep regurgitating this story that never happened. Never happened.”

So that’s it: it’s a firm denial from Jeter on the gift basket rumor.

Those types of stories are long in the past for the Hall of Famer. The 48-year-old was once an extremely eligible bachelor. But he began dating his wife Hannah in 2011. The two later married and now have three daughters together.