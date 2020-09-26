Derek Jeter had neat reaction to Marlins clinching playoff berth

The Miami Marlins officially clinched a playoff berth on Friday night, solidifying themselves as one of the biggest surprises of the 2020 MLB season. Instead of a big celebration, CEO Derek Jeter had a different reaction to the news.

According to Peter Gammons of MLB Network, Jeter spent the night calling Marlins’ staff members and thanking them for their efforts in helping the team reach the playoffs.

Derek Jeter went late into the night calling scouts and baseball ops people on all levels to congratulate and thank them for the Marlins makinng the playoffs. It impacted a lot of people. — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) September 26, 2020

This is part of why Jeter is such a respected figure in the game. It’s a pretty neat touch that he went out of his way to do this.

Jeter generated a lot of bad headlines after taking over the Marlins. Ultimately, he, along with ownership, have really turned things around.