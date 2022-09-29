Derek Jeter shares his reaction to Aaron Judge hitting No. 61

Aaron Judge received instant praise and recognition throughout the sports world on Wednesday upon hitting his 61st home run of the season. One of the people who was sure to share his congratulations was New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter.

Jeter reacted instantly via Twitter and wrote “Yes!!!” and tagged Judge on the tweet.

Short and sweet, that’s how Jeter does it.

Though they played different positions and have completely different profiles as players, Judge and Jeter have a few things in common. Both were drafted by the Yankees and came up in the organization. Both won AL Rookie of the Year. Both quickly became stars in MLB. And both are/were highly respected within their clubhouse and throughout baseball for their high quality of play, sportsmanship, and respect for the game, themselves, their teammates and their opponents.

Though he does not have an official captain distinction the way Jeter did, Judge is viewed as a captain and leader within the Yankees franchise.