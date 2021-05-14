Derek Jeter sells Tampa mansion for record amount

Derek Jeter has finally unloaded his massive Tampa mansion, and it has sold for a record amount.

Jeter put his Tampa mansion on sale for $29 million in September. A sale of the home just closed on Friday for $22.5 million. Realty company Smith & Associates, which handled the sale, says that is the highest sales price ever in the Tampa Bay area.

The home is nearly 22,000 square feet and features seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and eight half-baths. It also has a clubroom with a full-service bar, and a billiards and game table. Other incredible features of the waterfront home include a wine cellar, movie theater, gym, and two guest wings.

The home, which is on Davis Islands, sits on 1.25 acres of land. Outdoors there is a heated spa and salt water lap pool.

Jeter, who serves as CEO of the Miami Marlins, had been renting the home to Tom Brady ever since the quarterback signed with the Bucs last year. Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen purchased a waterfront home in Clearwater, Fla. last year.