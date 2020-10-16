Tom Brady reportedly buying new mansion in Florida

Tom Brady may be moving homes soon.

Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are buying a 5-bedroom mansion in Clearwater, Fla., TMZ Sports reports.

Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March and has been renting Derek Jeter’s mansion. But Jeter is selling the gorgeous home for just under $30 million.

Brady and Gisele decided to buy their own place west of Tampa for $7.5 million. The mansion is a waterfront estate that has a private gym, theater room, billiard room and media center.

If you’re asking why Brady didn’t buy the Jeter mansion, maybe it has to do with how public the home is.