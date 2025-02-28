Details emerge on Aaron Boone’s new contract with Yankees

After leading the New York Yankees to their first AL pennant in a decade-and-a-half, manager Aaron Boone is getting a sizable bump in pay.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday on the details of Boone’s new contract extension with the Yankees. The team announced earlier this month that they had agreed to a two-year extension with Boone, keeping him under contract through the 2027 MLB season.

Heyman reports that Boone’s total contract is worth $15 million over three years. That includes a raise in pay to $4.5 million in 2025 and then two added years at $5 million in 2026 and $5.5 million in 2027. Heyman notes that the new extension makes Boone one of MLB’s highest-paid managers.

May 6, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) looks on against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

A former All-Star third baseman, Boone, 51, has been the manager of the Yankees since 2018. With an overall record of 603-429 (.584), Boone owns the second-highest winning percentage among all active managers (trailing only Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers at .627). Boone has also led the Yankees to six total playoff series wins, including last season’s trip to the World Series.

The Yankees originally had a team option on Boone for 2025, believed to be valued at around $3 million, and picked that option up following the World Series. But now they have decided to extend Boone for another couple seasons beyond that and give him a nice financial reward in the process.

Boone definitely made a few high-profile mistakes during the Yankees’ playoff run last year. But ownership still believes in him, and Boone (based on his recent public comments) is really hungry to get another shot in 2025.