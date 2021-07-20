Detroit Tigers’ Twitter brings up infamous Cowboys-Lions playoff game

The Detroit Tigers on Monday enjoyed a rare blowout victory. The team’s official Twitter account had a little fun with the situation.

The 44-51 Tigers blew out the Rangers 14-0, outhitting Texas 19-4. The Tigers’ Twitter account made a joke that the lopsided figures represented a football score.

And the Lions take a 14-0 lead over the Cowboys! pic.twitter.com/IZ4M0EQrq7 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 20, 2021

Well, a tweet about the Lions and Cowboys is a sore subject for Detroit fans, of course. The follow-up tweet made note of the pass interference call the refs undid in the January 2015 NFC Wild Card game between the Cowboys and Lions.

Now is a good time to remind you the Cowboys committed pass interference in the 2015 NFC Wild Card game and the refs missed that call. — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 20, 2021

Boy, did the refs botch that one. The missed call helped give the ball to the Cowboys, who then scored and won the game. The Lions ended up losing a game they had in control and haven’t won a playoff game since 1991.

You just can’t mention the Lions and Cowboys without noting that game and the penalty that cost Detroit so dearly.