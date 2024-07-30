 Skip to main content
Diamondbacks announcer made hilarious gaffe on live broadcast

July 29, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Diamondbacks fans cheering

An innocent mistake on Monday made Arizona Diamondbacks announcer Steve Berthiaume go viral on social media during the D-Backs’ contest against the Washington Nationals.

The Diamondbacks’ broadcast returned from a commercial break as the team trailed 6-0 to start the bottom of the 3rd at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz.

The camera panned to a group of teenage Diamondbacks fans screaming in excitement. Berthiaume expressed how much he liked the slogan printed on one kid’s shirt.

“Alright, I found my new favorite T-shirt ever. The guy on the right [whose shirt read], ‘I can’t, I’m a moron.’ There it is, on tape and everything for the director. They’ll use that and wear it out,” the Diamondbacks announcer said.

However, the shirt actually said, “I can’t, I’m Mormon.” Berthiaume said that the video might be “worn out” in the future due to what he thought was a humorous shirt. Little did he know that the clip would indeed go viral because of his misread on live television.

Berthiaume made it up to fans with a tremendous call on Corbin Carroll’s walk-off home run just over an hour later. The reigning NL Rookie of the Year hit a pinch-hit two-run blast to give the Diamondbacks a 9-8 win.

The Diamondbacks came back from down 6-0 through three innings. For what it’s worth, Arizona outscored Washington 9-2 after Berthiaume’s on-air error.

