Diamondbacks announcer made hilarious gaffe on live broadcast

An innocent mistake on Monday made Arizona Diamondbacks announcer Steve Berthiaume go viral on social media during the D-Backs’ contest against the Washington Nationals.

The Diamondbacks’ broadcast returned from a commercial break as the team trailed 6-0 to start the bottom of the 3rd at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz.

The camera panned to a group of teenage Diamondbacks fans screaming in excitement. Berthiaume expressed how much he liked the slogan printed on one kid’s shirt.

“Alright, I found my new favorite T-shirt ever. The guy on the right [whose shirt read], ‘I can’t, I’m a moron.’ There it is, on tape and everything for the director. They’ll use that and wear it out,” the Diamondbacks announcer said.

It definitely does not say that 😭 pic.twitter.com/9MBpbAl7DK — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 30, 2024

However, the shirt actually said, “I can’t, I’m Mormon.” Berthiaume said that the video might be “worn out” in the future due to what he thought was a humorous shirt. Little did he know that the clip would indeed go viral because of his misread on live television.

Berthiaume made it up to fans with a tremendous call on Corbin Carroll’s walk-off home run just over an hour later. The reigning NL Rookie of the Year hit a pinch-hit two-run blast to give the Diamondbacks a 9-8 win.

CORBIN CARROLL PINCH-HIT WALKOFF HOME RUN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/923dqFuPzY — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 30, 2024

The Diamondbacks came back from down 6-0 through three innings. For what it’s worth, Arizona outscored Washington 9-2 after Berthiaume’s on-air error.