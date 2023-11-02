Diamondbacks completely melt down in Game 5 to lose World Series

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ magical postseason run finally came to an end, and it ended in ugly fashion after the team self-destructed late in Game 5 of the World Series at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz. on Wednesday night.

Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen was no-hitting the Texas Rangers for six innings, but he allowed a run in the 7th. Texas was able to keep Arizona scoreless, so it was 1-0 going to the top of the ninth inning. That’s when the wheels came off for Arizona.

Closer Paul Sewald allowed three straight hits to begin the ninth. A brutal fielding error by Alek Thomas in center field on a single from Jonah Heim allowed two Rangers to score to make it 3-0.

OH MY GOODNESS!!! RANGERS LEAD 3-0!!! 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/LWxqHkeOM8 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 2, 2023

Three batters later, Marcus Semien put the exclamation point on the win with a 2-run home run to left-center field.

TEXAS ON THE VERGE OF A WORLD SERIES!!! 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/A5Cwb5WHAc — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 2, 2023

That was the dagger.

Semien’s 2-run home run made it 5-0, which stood as the final score.

Josh Sborz, who got the final 7 outs of the game for Texas, put together a 1-2-3 ninth to seal the victory. The meltdown in the ninth gave Texas its first World Series ever.

Corey Seager, who went 2-for-4 with a walk, run scored and the first hit of Game 5, was named World Series MVP. He is just the fourth player in MLB history to be named World Series MVP twice.

Between the way the Diamondbacks ended Game 5 and the way they shot themselves in the foot in Game 3, Arizona blew a lot of chances in the Fall Classic.