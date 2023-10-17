 Skip to main content
Diamondbacks pitcher makes big mistake ahead of NLCS Game 2

October 17, 2023
by Larry Brown
Merrill Kelly with the media

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly made a big mistake ahead of his scheduled start in Game 2 of the NLCS on Tuesday.

Kelly was asked about going to face the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, where the fans are known for being loud and rowdy. Kelly said he wasn’t too worried about the atmosphere because he didn’t think it would be louder than the World Baseball Classic game his team played against Venezuela in Miami in March.

“I haven’t obviously heard this place on the field, but I’d be very surprised if [the crowd noise at The Bank] trumped that Venezuela game down in Miami,” Kelly said to the media on Tuesday.

It’s important to note that Kelly did not pitch in that game against Venezuela. But that seems like a challenge to Phillies fans, who will take it personally.

Kelly also said on Sunday that the fans being loud is “fun.”

Trea Turner, who plays shortstop for the Phillies and was teammates with Kelly in the World Baseball Classic, thinks Kelly may be underestimating things.

“We’ll see what he says after tonight’s game,” Turner said.

Kelly has already made one successful start on the road this postseason. He went 6.1 scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and got the win. He’s hoping to replicate that success against the Phillies.

