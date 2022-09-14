Diamondbacks used security to ensure Dodgers did not pull stunt again

The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the NL West division title with a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night, and their opponents were not about to let them get carried away with their celebration.

Toward the end of the Dodgers’ 4-0 win over the D-Backs, security personnel could be seen standing guard in front of the famous swimming pool that is located beyond the outfield wall at Chase Field.

Looks like the Diamondbacks did have law enforcement protecting the Chase Field pool once the #Dodgers clinched the NL West. pic.twitter.com/jTLlTnWME3 — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) September 14, 2022

Typically when there is added security like that, it is to prevent unruly behavior from fans. However, the officers in this instance were making sure Dodgers players did not take a celebratory dip in the pool, which they have done in the past.

Back in 2013, the Diamondbacks asked the Dodgers not to celebrate on their field if L.A. clinched the NL West title. The Dodgers respected the request at first by celebrating in the clubhouse, but players later hopped the fence in right-center and went for a swim. The Diamondbacks took some measures a few years later to make sure it did not happen again when the Dodgers beat them in the NLDS.

The D-Backs may not be able to stop losing to the Dodgers, but it looks like the swimming pool celebration days are over.