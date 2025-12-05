1 Dodgers All-Star is reportedly a trade candidate

The Los Angeles Dodgers may be saying “thanks and good luck” to a key member of their back-to-back World Series titles.

Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez has had his name come up in trade conversations, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Thursday. Rosenthal adds that the Dodgers view a deal as “unlikely” but notes that the possibility of a Hernandez trade has at least emerged.

Hernandez, 33, has been with the Dodgers for the last two seasons, serving as an extremely impactful bat in the middle of the lineup en route to their two straight championships. He hit 33 home runs in 2024 (a year in which Hernandez made the All-Star team), followed that up with 25 home runs in 2025, and also provided several clutch hits during both World Series runs.

But Dodgers fans soured on Hernandez a bit last season, especially because of his shoddy defense in the outfield. As the team’s everyday right fielder with Mookie Betts moving to shortstop full-time, Hernandez made numerous defensive blunders over the course of the year (including in the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays).

The righty-hitting Hernandez is owed $14.7 million for next season and $16.9 million for 2026 (though those come with deferred money that reduces the present-day value of Hernandez’s contract). Hernandez also has a $15 million club option for 2028 (with a guaranteed $6.5 million buyout).

Whether or not Hernandez ultimately gets traded by the Dodgers will likely depend on what happens in free agency this winter. But the Dodgers are reportedly eyeing some big names in the outfield (including an old familiar friend), so the possibility of a Hernandez deal seems very much real.