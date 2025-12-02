3 contenders linked to Cody Bellinger in free agency

Cody Bellinger will likely have several options to choose from this offseason in order to compete for another World Series ring.

The New York Mets, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Philadelphia Phillies could all potentially be in the mix to sign the former NL MVP Bellinger as a free agent, Jeff Passan of ESPN reported this week. Passan notes that the New York Yankees’ recent Trent Grisham news will now complicate the possibility of a Bellinger return to the Yankees, opening the door for other teams to swoop.

Bellinger, still only 30 years old, hit a stellar .272 with 29 home runs, 98 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases for the Yankees in 2025. The two-time All-Star was also especially effective defensively last year, particularly as a corner outfielder.

As for outside suitors, the back-to-back defending champion Dodgers, whom Bellinger played for from 2017-22, have indeed been linked to a potential reunion with him. The Mets have also already been mentioned in connection with Bellinger, though some factors could complicate any possible pursuit there.

Now it looks like the Phillies may be entering the mix as well. They had the best record in MLB last season at 96-66 and are expected to get rid of a notable name in the outfield.

Of course, there is still reportedly one expected outcome for Bellinger’s free agency. But with several top MLB contenders now looking to be in the running for the versatile lefty hitter, there could be a plot twist or two to come.