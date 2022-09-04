Dodgers analyst criticizes struggling Cody Bellinger

Cody Bellinger has continued to disappoint at the plate for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season, and it seems like no one is more frustrated by the struggles than Jerry Hairston Jr.

Hairston, who played for nine different teams across 16 MLB seasons, now works as a Dodgers analyst for SportsNet LA. He unloaded on Bellinger after the centerfielder went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in a 7-1 loss to the San Diego Padres on Friday night. Hairston said he admires Bellinger as a player and person and that it infuriates him that Bellinger will not alter his batting stance.

“You’re such a good athlete that you’re able to hit .200 this way. If you weren’t a great athlete, you’d hit about (.100), if that. He doesn’t put himself in position to hit,” Hairston said. “He’s making it so hard on himself. He’s one of the best athletes in the world, and he’s unathletic in the batter’s box. That is the biggest conundrum to me.”

The more he said about the topic, the more animated Hairston became. You can see the full video below:

Bellinger won the NL MVP Award in 2019. He hit .305 that year with 47 home runs, 115 RBI and a whopping 1.035 OPS. It has been all downhill since for the 27-year-old. Injuries have certainly played a role, but most people agree with Hairston that Bellinger’s stance is a major issue.

Bellinger hit .165 in 95 games last season. He was so bad that there was talk about him being benched. He then had an abysmal spring training, which in hindsight was a sign of things to come. He obviously needs to make some major changes, and Hairston does not feel like Bellinger has shown enough willingness to do that.