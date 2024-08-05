Dodgers announcer completely rips into A’s owner over move

Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Joe Davis on Sunday shared his critical opinion of the Oakland Athletic’s looming relocation.

The A’s are expected to relocate to Sacramento for at least the next couple of years before a planned move to Las Vegas in a future season.

To say that the relocation process has been problematic thus far would be an understatement. Fan sentiment surrounding the move has arguably been even worse.

Davis weighed in on the matter during Sunday’s Dodgers-Athletics game, which was the Dodgers’ last visit to Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif.

The veteran announcer slammed the A’s ownership group, led by businessman John Fisher, for being “shameless” about how they went about trying to relocate the team.

“You understand that this does happen,” said Davis on the Dodgers’ broadcast. “Relocations are a part of the business of sports. … But the way this one has happened, it’s shameful! It should be, anyway. Because the people running it are apparently shameless. They are experiencing no embarrassment in any facet … It’s seemingly intentional, insidious in fact.”

Davis also criticized the A’s ownership group for “slashing payroll” and “boosting ticket prices” as a way of expediting the relocation.

The Dodgers announcer began his rant with the visitors up by one in the top of the 9th inning. The Athletics failed to mount a comeback, losing 3-2 in their final home game against the Dodgers this season.