Dodgers did not want Astros in their clubhouse for playoffs

The Los Angeles Dodgers trust the Houston Astros so little that even clubhouse access is a worry.

The Astros are at Dodger Stadium to play the Oakland Athletics in the ALDS. That raised the possibility of the team using the home clubhouse in the series, which is something that the Dodgers did not want.

“Yeah, we definitely didn’t want Houston in our clubhouse,” a Dodgers employee told Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle on Sunday.

Fortunately for the Dodgers, that’s not a worry. The Athletics had the better regular season record, and thus were granted the right to use the nicer home clubhouse.

The Dodgers, of course, lost the 2017 World Series to the Astros at Dodger Stadium. It was later revealed that Houston spent that season engaging in an illegal sign-stealing scheme. Even now, the Dodgers aren’t over it, and you can’t blame them. The level of paranoia has not gone down much.