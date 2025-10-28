Larry Brown Sports

Fans were begging for the same outcome in never-ending Dodgers-Blue Jays World Series Game 3

Shohei Ohtani in a Dodgers jersey in the dugout
Apr 13, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter player Shohei Ohtani (17) prepares in the dugout before the game against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Fans who stayed up for Monday’s World Series Game 3 marathon were hoping to witness chaos.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays entered extra innings tied 5-5 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. Both offenses went silent after the ninth, with the game staying deadlocked all the way to the 18th inning.

The Dodgers and Blue Jays both completely exhausted their respective bullpens. After the game’s starters went out, a combined 17 relief pitchers were deployed to try to close out the game.

During the top of the 17th inning, FOX announcer Tom Verducci revealed that Dave Roberts told him it was possible his team would resort to using a position player on the mound if the game continued deeper into the night.

Several fans were buzzing about the prospect of seeing a regular season side show potentially decide a World Series game.

It’s more than likely that Roberts was being facetious when he told Verducci that a position player coming in to pitch was in play. Using up a team’s entire bullpen only to lose because Kike Hernandez threw a meatball to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would be a ridiculous scene on the World Series stage. But if a game lasts long enough, there’s always a non-zero chance it happens.

Freddie Freeman made sure it wouldn’t get to that. The Dodgers slugger hit a walk-off home run to secure a 6-5 win in the bottom of the 18th.

Game 3 entered bizarre territory regardless. After throwing a complete game for the Dodgers in Game 2, Yoshinobu Yamamoto was loosening up for potential action beyond the 18th. The Blue Jays’ projected Game 4 starter, Shane Bieber, was seen doing the same.

If the game somehow got to the point where position players as pitchers would be in play, the Dodgers had a pretty good one ready to throw some strikes.

