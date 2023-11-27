Dodgers decide to bring back ex-All-Star outfielder

The Los Angeles Dodgers are running it back with one important piece from last year’s team.

Kiley McDaniel of ESPN reported Monday that the Dodgers have decided to re-sign veteran outfielder Jason Heyward. The 34-year-old will be getting a one-year, $9 million deal to return to L.A., McDaniel adds.

It is a well-earned second contract from the Dodgers for Heyward, the ex-All-Star and five-time Gold Glove Award winner. While he has significant mileage already, Heyward had a big bounceback year in 2023 after joining the Dodgers in free agency from the Chicago Cubs. He hit .269 (his best mark in a half-decade) with 15 homers and 40 RBIs in 124 games, mostly batting out of a low spot in the order. Heyward’s rock-solid defense also opened the door for Mookie Betts to see more time in the infield, creating added flexibility for the Dodgers’ lineups.

There was talk that the Dodgers could bring in a particular (and slightly younger) replacement for Heyward this winter. Instead though, they are keeping Heyward around as likely their primary right fielder once again.