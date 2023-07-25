Dodgers bring back fan favorite in trade with Red Sox

The Los Angeles Dodgers are bringing back one of their former players ahead of the trade deadline.

The Dodgers have acquired utility man Enrique Hernandez in a trade with the Boston Red Sox, according to multiple reports.

Hernandez, 31, spent six seasons with the Dodgers from 2015-20 and was a member of their 2020 World Series-winning team. He was beloved by Dodgers fans for his style of play and clutch hitting in the postseason. Hernandez hit a game-tying solo home run in Game 7 of the NLCS, and the Dodgers went on to win that deciding game en route to a championship.

Hernandez was in his third season with the Red Sox. While he is hitting just .222 in 86 games, he has always been solid against left-handed pitching. Hernandez has spent most of the season at shortstop but can also play second base and outfield.

The Dodgers entered Tuesday with a record of 57-42 and in first place in the NL West. They are hoping Hernandez can provide the same type of postseason spark for them that he did three years ago.