Dodgers bring in former Gold Glove winner for playoff run

August 30, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Dave Roberts looking on

Oct 11, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) reacts during game one of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers defeated the Padres 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With their spot in the postseason all but clinched, the Los Angeles Dodgers are adding a bit more defensive depth.

Robert Murray of FanSided reported on Wednesday that the Dodgers have agreed to terms with free agent catcher Tucker Barnhart on a minor-league contract. Jon Heyman of the New York Post adds that Barnhart, 32, will be eligible for the postseason since he was added by the organization ahead of the Aug. 31 roster deadline.

Barnhart, who was DFA’d by the Chicago Cubs earlier this month, is not much of a bat — he was hitting .202 this season and is only a .243 career hitter. But what he does bring to the table is excellent pitch framing and overall defense (see an example here). Barnhart is a two-time Gold Glove Award winner and even caught a no-hitter a couple years ago (in 2021 by Cincinnati’s Wade Miley).

The 82-49 Dodgers are set at first-string catcher with All-Star slugger Will Smith. But it may not be long before Barnhart gives the .165-hitting Austin Barnes a run for his money as the backup.

