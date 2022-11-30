Dodgers reportedly bringing in former All-Star pitcher

Despite losing Tyler Anderson in free agency earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers have managed to maintain their All-Star equilibrium.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Dodgers are in agreement to sign veteran right-hander Shelby Miller pending a physical. Miller’s deal will be a major-league contract, Rosenthal adds.

Miller, 32, is an MLB journeyman with the Dodgers marking his eighth career team. His most successful season came in 2015 when he was an NL All-Star with the Atlanta Braves. Miller spent most of his time last year in Triple-A before being called up in September by the San Francisco Giants for four total appearances.

While Miller has made 132 starts over the course of his career, he is basically a full-time reliever at this point. His presence on the roster could matter for the Dodgers, who recently got some bad news about a crucial bullpen arm.