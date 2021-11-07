Dodgers make big decision on Clayton Kershaw’s future

The Los Angeles Dodgers may have offered a hint about the future of pitcher Clayton Kershaw in a decision they made Sunday.

The Dodgers announced Sunday the players to whom they have tendered qualifying offers. Shortstop Corey Seager and outfielder Chris Taylor were on the list, but Kershaw was not. That means Kershaw will become an unrestricted free agent.

By extending a qualifying offer, a team is saying it would welcome back a player on a one-year, $18.4 million deal. The player can accept or reject the offer. If they decline, they become a free agent, but the team that signs them would have to surrender a draft pick to the player’s former club.

It’s not necessarily a huge shock that Kershaw isn’t getting a qualifying offer from the Dodgers. His 2021 season was hindered by forearm injuries, though he was still fairly successful with a 3.55 ERA in his 22 starts.

Not tendering Kershaw a qualifying offer does not necessarily mean the Dodgers don’t want the southpaw back. They probably do, just for a cheaper price than $18.4 million.

Kershaw has seemingly known for a while that a return to the Dodgers is no sure thing. Some of his return depends on finances. He’s only ever played for one organization and would probably like to return, but there is a lot of uncertainty about that right now.